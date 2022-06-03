TU Dublin students pitch for Barry’s Tea

Ireland’s best-loved tea brand, Barry’s Tea, will be centre stage at this year’s campaign pitch by MSc advertising graduates from TU Dublin’s Aungier Street. Two agency teams, Black Sheep and Cats & Dogs, will go head-to-head with their campaigns next week. The event offers the students an opportunity to present and network with industry professionals.

Student Farah Jacobs said the two agencies are looking forward to putting into practice the theory which they have learned from the lecturers on the module. The agencies were given five weeks to research, plan and execute a complete marketing communications campaign with a brief from Camille O’Flanagan at Barry’s Tea and the guidance of their mentors.

The presentations will take place at 5pm next Thursday (June 9) at the TU Dublin campus in Aungier Street. Anyone in the industry who would like to attend the presentations should contact the social media team by sending an email to showcasesocialmediateam@outlook.com