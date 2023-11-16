Tubridy to host show on Virgin UK

Ryan Tubridy will be joining the weekday line-up Virgin Radio UK broadcasting from the London studios of News UK and simultaneously live on Dublin’s Q102. Tubridy will follow the Chris Evans Breakfast Show from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. He and RTÉ went their separate ways after a controversial and protracted row over payments made to the presenter. For years, he hosted a morning show on Radio 1 and the Late Late Show.

Tubridy will also host a dedicated Irish weekend show which will be broadcast on Wireless Ireland’s Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95 and LMFM stations. The Rupert Murdoch-owned radio group also includes FM104 and U105 in Belfast. Its sales house is Urban Media. Tubridy is due to start his new show on Virgin Radio UK/Q102 in early January.