Tubridy to pen new Mail column

Ryan Tubridy has joined The Irish Mail on Sunday for a weekly column from this weekend. The radio and TV presenter, who parted company with RTÉ following a major controversy over payments, recently moved to London to host a new morning show weekdays on Rupert Murdoch’s Virgin Radio. The show is simulcast on Dublin’s Q102. In his new Mail column, Tubridy will share takes on living in England’s capital city.

“I’m very excited about writing a diary from London,” Tubridy said in a statement. “New city, new show, new beginnings, so the possibilities are endless… the reader can join me along the way.” Paul Henderson, CEO, DMG Media Ireland, said the insights Tubridy provides into his “new adventures” will entertain readers. The Irish Mail on Sunday has 194,000 readers. DMG plans to use its network of platforms to promote the new guest column.