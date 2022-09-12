TV advertising up in first half of 2022

TAM Ireland reports a strong first half of the year for TV advertising with total revenue up by almost seven per cent year on year and an increase of 10 per cent on 2019 to €127 million. The revenue extends across spot, video on demand and sponsored TV broadcast revenue. The average weekly reach of commercial TV for January to June 2022 was 78.2 per cent for adults.

The reach for 25-44 year olds was 74.4 per cent and 80 per cent for housekeepers with kids.

Eimear Keane of TAM Ireland said the average Irish adult spent two hours and 39 mins watching TV every day in the first half of the year. Broadcasters also reported strong results for streaming, based on their own internal figures. The figures were compiled by Guardian Management Accounting for TAM Ireland, in tandem with measurement by Nielsen.

TAM Ireland is made up of most of Ireland’s commercial TV broadcasters, namely RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4, Channel 4, Sky Ireland and Paramount. The main Irish media buying agencies acting on behalf of brand owners are also represented. TAM Ireland commissions Nielsen Media Ireland to carry out the actual measurement service for advertisers.