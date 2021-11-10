Twenty Questions with Elizabeth Sheehan

Elizabeth Sheehan is a marketing consultant specialising in strategy, sustainability and innovation. She started her career at Allied Domecq in the Netherlands working on the C&C International portfolio. She returned to Ireland in 1998 to work with Mars before joining PepsiCo in 2004. In more recent years, she was marketing director at Lucozade Ribena Suntory and became a specialist in sustainability. She has been on the ASAI board since 2018.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

My dream was to be a performing artist, dancer and actress

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

An Aperol Spritz, my first job was with C&C International

03 Social media platform of choice?

LinkedIn

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Brian Walsh, ex-C&C International and Catherine Bent, ex-Mars

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when?

I feel blessed to be living in the time we are now, despite the challenges we are facing, like climate change. We have peace, access to healthcare and increasing equality for women. If I could fast forward to 2050, I’d love to believe that we have taken brave steps required to slow global warming and had achieved net zero well ahead of time

06 Favourite writers?

Isabel Allende and Ernest Hemingway. I’ve always loved how their writing transports me to my beloved Spain and Latin America

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The Life of Brian, it makes me cry laughing

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

The healthcare workers who have cared for and took time to sit with the people who were alone in their time of need

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Talking to my mum. She’s gone 11 years now and I miss her voice and her love everyday

10 How physically fit are you?

I’m working on it, I’ve recently returned to dance, inspired by my love of Strictly and Dancing with the Stars

11 Favourite ad?

I’m really impressed by the An Post sustainability strategy and their great ad to communicate all their current initiatives. Their line ‘Living leaves a mark, let’s leave one we’re proud off’ really resonates

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

There’s no point in getting irritated by others, managing myself takes up enough energy

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

My shopping list includes the many incredible grocery brands I’ve worked during my career

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Michelle Obama, I love how she uses her platform to help improve people’s lives

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

Spoiler alert – the end of the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Petty political point scoring versus talking about bigger global issues we all face like the climate crisis

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

To make the planet a war-free, healthy and safe place for future generations

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

With my husband Stephen and our boys, plus Lola the dog, on an island off Brazil, swimming in the crystal clear water and eating fresh shellfish for lunch

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

White sand and blue seas and sharing that view with my family and good friends

20 ‘Here lies Elizabeth Sheehan’. Complete your epitaph…

She loved, laughed and danced

