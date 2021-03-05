20 Questions with Simon Delaney

Simon Delaney is an actor, director and writer who starred in the comedy drama Bachelors Walk and now co-presents Ireland AM on Virgin Media One at weekends. He has worked with Sean Penn, Keira Knightly and Vince Vaughan. His TV roles include The Good Wife, Moone Boy, The Fall, Coronation Street and Emmerdale. His stage roles include Stones in His Pockets in London’s West End and The Snapper at The Gate.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To become a pro golfer. That turned out well

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

An Old Fashioned. Fancy myself as Donal Draper

03 Social media platform of choice?

Twitter

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Niall Buggy, one of Ireland’s finest stage actors, an inspiration, a giant in the business and my cousin

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

1930’s Chicago during Prohibition

06 Favourite writers?

From theatre, David Mamet and Neil Simon. Books-wise, Michael Palin

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Glengarry Glen Ross

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

Anyone who works in the health service. Overworked and underpaid, as we have always said. But now, maybe now, they will be recognised for what they do

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Following my dad down the stairs on Christmas morning to see if the big man in red had delivered on his promise

10 How physically fit are you?

I’m walking 5k a day for Sport Ireland. Covered 180k in November and lost a stone in weight. Incredibly good for my fitness and mental health. I’m not where I want to be physically, but I’m trying and I’ll get there

11 Favourite ad?

Without question, the Barry’s Tea Christmas radio ad voiced by Peter Caffrey

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

The phrase “Ah, I’ll do it tomorrow”. Nothing irritates me more. That and punctuality. Absolutely no excuse these days to be late, for anything

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

The Grafton Barber. I’ve known Conor & Hugh McAllister for over 20 years. Conor cut my hair back on Bachelors Walk and we’ve been friends since

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Sir Alex Ferguson

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

Reading my children’s Christmas school reports

16 Something that recently got your goat?

A power cut, while I was in the middle of spellchecking the fourth draft of my new novel

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Donating an organ to a child who goes on to save the world

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

The Amalfi coast, hosting a cocktail party in George Clooney’s house because mine is getting some renovations done

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Family. There is nothing else

20 ‘Here lies Simon Delaney’. Complete your epitaph…

Actor, director, writer, husband, father, Man U fan. He never claimed to be the best at any of the above, but he gave it his best shot