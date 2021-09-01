Twitter report pinpoints six consumer trends

In a study of millions of tweets from January of last year to June 20211 to discover what sort of conversations consumers were having and by comparing them to tweets from the previous 18 months, Twitter discovered six dominant trends that were on people’s minds, namely wellbeing, creator culture, everyday wonder, one planet, tech life and my identity.

The Twitter Trends Report 2021, which is based on conversations on the service, outlines six broad themes that shape consumer conversations and culture globally. Through the report, Twitter wants to help inform brands and marketers about evolving consumer conversation and behaviour, enabling them to foster lasting consumer ties by driving relevance and fast adoption.

Wellbeing : The past year has meant prioritising care for ourselves and each other is critical. It has redefined wellbeing to mean active focus on emotional, physical and mental health. Within the Wellbeing umbrella, three interesting sub-trends to emerge are self-care (55 per cent), care in the communities (68 per cent) and mental health matters (74 per cent).

#SelfLove, #LoveYourSelf, #GoodHealth and #MentalHealthMatters are some of the popular hashtags used to drive these conversations. Brands should lean into this trend by approaching it with honesty, sharing their perspectives and always encouraging people to take steps to be better — no matter how small.

Creator Culture: We’re in the age of entrepreneurs who are self-taught, self-made and can see the dawn of a new class of digital creators. Through Twitter, people are pursuing their passions, upskilling, inspiring each other and forming communities around shared talents and interests. There has been a 77 per cent growth in conversations around ‘my creation’ with a notable increase in mentions of ‘side hustle’. Career creators (32 per cent), aspiring content creators (22 per cent) with a significant uplift in mentions around new creative hobbies (64 per cent) and conversational entertainment (44 per cent) and shared virtual experiences are the top sub-trends in the creator culture conversations.

#Illustration, #Streamer #Baking, #Handmade, #Podcast are some of the popular hashtags used. Brands can champion creativity and empower creators by amplifying their voices — and by hiring them to represent these conversations to their consumers with authenticity.

Everyday Wonder: These thinkers and explorers share and connect with others on the service to talk about their beliefs, discuss theories on spirituality, and find solace in shared experiences. These conversations around meaning and wonder relating to the universe have grown by 30 per cent. Emerging sub-trends include: DIY spirituality (43 per cent) where people discuss what spirituality means for them. Interpretations are broadening with the pandemic accelerating this trend. Imaginative escapism (52 per cent) which has grown as a result of people using fantasy-fiction as a means to connect, as they desire an escape from the real world. Infinite horizons (23 per cent) where people are talking about “what’s out there.” High-profile events related to space travel are increasing the conversation.

Some of the popular hashtags used are #Gratitude, #MeTime #FanArt, #SciFi, #Astronomy, #AwesomeEarth. As conversations around spirituality grow, people are looking for ways to improve their mind-body connection. Consumers are seeking an escape, and brands can bring that sense of joy and wonder to conversations. Brands can dial up the ways their new service or product can bring small moments of joy and positivity in people’s daily lives.

One Planet: With growing concerns about wellbeing, people have also become increasingly conscientious about the implications of their actions on the environment. One Planet conversations have risen by 32 per cent and although conversation around climate change and sustainability initially declined when the pandemic hit, it is increasing again — and has become more urgent and action-oriented. The pandemic encouraged people to think differently about their consumption habits as conversations around sustainable self increased (10 per cent) with an 87 per cent hike in conversations around reusables People were also keen to hold business accountable with clean corporations (53 per cent) trending with an upswing of 120% conversations around buying local. People were keen to get outdoors and next to nature (22 per cent) saw a renewed focus on local surroundings.

#ClimateChange, #GoGreen and #SaveThePlanet being some of the prominent hashtags. Brands can lead the fight for a brighter future and host an open dialogue on how they’re making a difference — from eco-conscious innovation to corporate accountability.