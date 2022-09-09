Two weeks to go for MotY entries

There are now just under two weeks to go until submissions for this year’s Marketer of the Year (MotY) award close. Since 1993, Marketing.ie has saluted as many as 27 of Ireland’s top marketers, who through their passion and commitment, created winning strategies for their brands – individuals with vision, drive and exceptional strategic and leadership abilities.

Previous winners include Emma Kiernan of Dublin Zoo (2019); John Keogh, Bulmers (2001); Mary Davis & Suzanne Weldon, Special Olympics (2003); Niall O’Grady, Permanent TSB (2007); John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland (2010) and Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland (2012). In 2018, Fiona Dawson of Mars was named Ultimate MotY to mark the award’s 25 years.

What MotY judges look for?

Marketers with a proven career track record

Who have achieved outstanding brand success through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, creativity and effective communication campaigns

With a track record of driving growth

Who possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams

Who have developed marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline in their organisation and the broader industry

Are you that person or do you know someone else in Irish marketing who fits the bill?

Don’t delay. Entries close at 5pm on Thursday, September 22nd 2022.

Apply online now at https://marketing.ie/marketer-of-the-year-2022/

#moty2022