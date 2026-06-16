Twomey re-elected as EASA chair

Orla Twomey, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the independent advertising self-regulatory body responsible for promoting, regulating and enforcing the highest standards in marketing communications, has been re-elected to chair the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) for a second term at EASA’s biannual meetings in Milan.

Guidance

Based in Brussels, EASA is a non-profit organisation that brings together 28 advertising self-regulatory organisations from across Europe, as well as 14 European industry bodies representing advertisers, agencies and media. They work with members to promote responsible advertising by providing comprehensive guidance on effective advertising self-regulation.