UM brokers new TV and radio deals

IPG media agency UM Ireland has negotiated new national TV and radio sponsorship deals for Mater Private and Zurich. UM brokered a one-year sponsorship of the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk FM for the Mater Private. Broadcast from 9am to midday weekdays, the show features current affairs analysis, human-interest interviews and live music.
The private hospital also renewed its sponsorship of RTE TV’s Today with Maura and Dáithí, featuring lifestyle and showbiz news Monday to Friday. In stings, the Mater Private emphases its Dublin and Cork locations, highlighting services in urgent cardiac care, its orthopaedic and spine centres, specialist eye centres, day hospitals and cancer care.
Insurer Zurich has partnered with RTE Radio 1’s Drivetime for the third year in a row, with new presenters of Sarah McInerney and Cormac O’hEadhra. The show broadcasts from 4.30pm weekdays.
The deals were negotiated by UM business director Maura Ashe and her team.
Pictured above are UM Ireland’s CEO Alan Daly and business director Maura Ashe