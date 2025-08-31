Vandermeersch to exit Mediahuis (I)

Peter Vandermeersch is to leave his post as chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland in October after three years in the role. He was publisher of the Belgian company’s Irish operations since the takeover of the former Independent News & Media (INM) in 2019. Vandermeersch’s replacement as CEO is the group’s chief content officer Sheena Pierse.

He is due to take up another role at the Mediahuis group.

Known as a ‘straight shooter’, Vandermeersch steadied a troubled ship following the €145 million acquisition of INM from Denis O’Brien and managed to restructure, stabilise and grow the business. From the time of purchase when it reported losses of almost €18m, Mediahuis achieved a profit for the first time under his leadership.

Paywall

Mediahuis recorded a profit of €1.3m in 2023, with revenues of €51.9m. Its move to a paywall has seen it recruit 100,000 paying subscribers across its Irish titles, but it is not known if this figure is commercially viable. Its purchases include consumer comparison website Switcher and Carzone, and it took a stake in GAA streaming service Clubber.

Mediahuis had talks to buy The Journal but no deal was agreed by the two parties.