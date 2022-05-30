VBPR curates VIP visits to Dublin

Valda Boardman PR at Marketing Network Group has been appointed by international client Bizspoke Inc as their European business partner curating itineraries in Ireland and Europe with inaccessible elements for higher net worth (HNW) entrepreneurs and business leaders. In recent months, VBPR planned and implemented a showcase of Dublin’s iconic experiences.

They hosted 60 guests from YPO Mumbai last month, followed closely by 40 senior executives from a banking corporation in India. The itineraries are curated with business meetings and cultural and entertainment elements ordinarily out of reach. For example, VBPR arranged a U2 track recording in Windmill Lane Studios for a group of visitors.

They also handled some exclusive takeovers, including iconic Dublin cathedrals, such as St Patrick’s Cathedral, and whiskey tasting at the Jameson Distillery in Smithfield. Boardman (pictured) said the client is top tier and every minute of the executives’ experiences in Ireland are carefully chosen and executed. Other Bizspoke Inc events are due in the coming months.

See video clip at https://youtu.be/mQFpCciiQ2A