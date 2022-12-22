Verve acquired by Opus network

Events and marketing services agency Verve has been acquired by the US-owned Opus global group network for an undisclosed sum. Opus has its head office in Portland, Oregon and its major clients include Google, Microsoft and Salesforce. Founded by Ronan Traynor in 1991, Verve has offices in Dublin, London and Amsterdam. Clients include Coca-Cola, Diageo, Electric Ireland, Aer Lingus, Fáilte Ireland, Just Eat, Primark, Irish Ferries and VHI.

Verve and Opus both work for Google.

While Verve started out as an events organiser, in more recent years the agency has widened its business reach by providing other marketing services such as sponsorship, advertising and design through its Showrunner subsidiary. Traynor said that by becoming part of the Opus network, it allows Verve further scope to expand by way of the the group’s global scale and also provide more value for the network’s current client portfolio.

Ronan Traynor is pictured with Kim Kopetz, president and COO, Opus Group