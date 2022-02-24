Verve and Coke 20 years as agency partners

Verve and Coca-Cola marked a milestone by celebrating over 20 years doing business. Ronan Traynor’s event and creative services agency started working with the soft drinks brand back in 1999, but due to Covid-19 restrictions celebrations were put on hold. Verve presented the Coke team with a commemorative-themed print by Irish artist Orla Walsh.

Over the past two decades, Verve partnered Coke on several award-winning campaigns, including Ireland’s first experiential campaign in 1999, nationwide sampling activations, the much-loved Coca-Cola Christmas Truck, Olympic Torch processions, World Cup tours, brand launches and Ireland’s first water projection in Grand Canal Dock for ‘Share a Coke’.

In that time, Verve engaged with an estimated 10 million Irish consumers on behalf of Coke on city streets, in retail centres and at major festivals. The Coke milestone follows on from Verve’s recent news that Intersnack have hired the agency’s Showrunner culture and entertainment arm to handle Tayto’s 2022 summer campaign, following a pitch process.

Pictured from left to right: Agnese Filippi, Coca-Cola country manager; Sarah Byrne, account director, Verve; Aisling Wilde, frontline activation country lead, Coca-Cola and Verve founder Ronan Traynor.

Photo: Marc O’Sullivan