Verve appoints Pring to global role

Verve The Live Agency has appointed Michael Pring as global client and development director, a newly created role designed to drive the agency’s international growth and extend client partnerships across Europe, the US, and APAC. He will work across all markets, including Verve’s operations in London, Dublin, Amsterdam and Singapore.

Pring has over 25 years marketing experience. He spent more than a decade at AMV BBDO in London, where his roles included chief marketing officer, deputy chairman, and most recently chief operating officer. During his time at the agency, he led AMV’s flagship Guinness/Diageo globally as well as the PepsiCo International Beverages business.

Recognised

Verve is a multinational experiential agency and certified B Corp founded by Ronan Traynor. The business is part of The Opus Group global agency network. Verve was recently recognised with best event team at the 2025 Campaign Experience Awards, CSR agency of the year at The Drum Awards, and event of the year at the European Sponsorship Awards.