Verve awarded eight consecutive ISO cert

Verve have retained their ISO 20121 sustainability certification for the eighth consecutive year. As the only Irish agency with the ISO 20121 sustainability certification, they have expanded the certification to Verve GB, following a first assessment and awarded the ISO this year. Verve, run by Ronan Traynor (above), is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s top event agencies.

Traynor said that events and activations can take a heavy toll on resources, society and the environment, often generating significant waste. As well as promoting more responsible consumption, this international standard has been developed to relieve the strain on local infrastructure and utilities, reducing any conflict in communities where events are hosted.

Aideen O’Neill, head of sustainability, Verve, said the ISO provides a structured approach to addressing sustainability in the agency’s work, both internally and with client projects. “It also means that we’re always looking for new ways to be more sustainable,” O’Neill added. “We had to show progress and innovation in our sustainability policies and ways of working.

Verve’s clients include Aer Lingus, AIB, Amazon, Brown Thomas, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Electric Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Free Now, Google, Irish Ferries, Just Eat and VHI Healthcare.