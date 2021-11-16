Verve creates Gala’s first Christmas ad

Independent retail chain Gala enters the Christmas ad arena for the first time this year with a TV commercial called ‘The Recipe’. The ad was written and created by Verve/Showrunner, produced by Banjoman, which was voted production company of the year at the Kinsale Sharks festival and directed by Claire Byrne, with original music from Video Blue.
The story of the 90′ film piece centres around a young girl, who with the help of her father, tries over and over again to recreate her late mother’s famous Christmas cake recipe. Each new baking attempt brings another disappointing result – and another trip to Gala – until she receives a surprise gift on Christmas Eve. The ad can be viewed on YouTube here
Credits:
Agency: Verve/Showrunner
Creative directors: Sam Moorhead, Mikey Fleming
Agency producer: Jane Gray
Client service director: Valerie Melinn
Production company: Banjoman
Producer: Matt D’Arcy
Production manager: Vanessa Briscoe
Director: Claire Byrne
Art Director: Lauren Kelly
Sound: Rob Moore
Editor: Rob Hegarty
Post producer: Penco Post
Sound: Avondale Studios
Client executives: Tony Cluskey, Gary Desmond, Adam O’Gorman