Verve creates Gala’s first Christmas ad

Independent retail chain Gala enters the Christmas ad arena for the first time this year with a TV commercial called ‘The Recipe’. The ad was written and created by Verve/Showrunner , produced by Banjoman, which was voted production company of the year at the Kinsale Sharks festival and directed by Claire Byrne, with original music from Video Blue.

The story of the 90′ film piece centres around a young girl, who with the help of her father, tries over and over again to recreate her late mother’s famous Christmas cake recipe. Each new baking attempt brings another disappointing result – and another trip to Gala – until she receives a surprise gift on Christmas Eve. The ad can be viewed on YouTube here

Credits:

Agency: Verve/Showrunner

Creative directors: Sam Moorhead, Mikey Fleming

Agency producer: Jane Gray

Client service director: Valerie Melinn

Production company: Banjoman

Producer: Matt D’Arcy

Production manager: Vanessa Briscoe

Director: Claire Byrne

Art Director: Lauren Kelly

Sound: Rob Moore

Editor: Rob Hegarty

Post producer: Penco Post

Sound: Avondale Studios

Client executives: Tony Cluskey, Gary Desmond, Adam O’Gorman