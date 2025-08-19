Verve names Kettles as creative director

Marketing agency Verve has appointed Mike Kettles as its new group creative director. He replaces John O’Shaughnessy who now assumes a non-executive creative director role after 18 years. Kettles will lead Verve’s creative studio across Dublin, London and Amsterdam. He will oversee creative work in Singapore, when a new office open there later this year.

Kettles’ appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Verve as it continues its international growth as part of The Opus Group, a global network of experiential and branding agencies. A founding member of brand agency Greenspace, his previous roles include senior creative and strategic positions at Momentum Worldwide (McCann) and Spiro (GES).

Spanned

His work has earned global recognition and spanned multiple international markets. Since joining Verve last year, he has worked closely with O’Shaughnessy. Clients include Diageo, Coca-Cola, Google, Aer Lingus, VHI, BMW, LinkedIn, Boston Scientific, Lululemon, Alpho and Visionaries Club. Verve’s founder and CEO is Ronan Trainor.