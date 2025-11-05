Verve opens new office in Singapore

Experiential and events agency Verve has opened an office in Singapore to service clients in the Far East. The agency already has offices in Dublin, London and Amsterdam. It will be led by Michael Pring, country head, Singapore and global client and development director, with support from Verve founder Ronan Traynor and other senior executives.

Roster

Founded in Dublin over 30 years ago, Verve has grown into Ireland’s largest experiential and brand activation agency, now operating across Europe and Asia. The agency works with a roster of global clients, including Diageo, Coca-Cola, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, Intel, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Deloitte, AbbVie, Smurfit WestRock, and Universal Pictures.

Verve is of the worldwide Opus experimential group. The agency is a B Corp and holds ISO 20121 and ISO 14001 certifications for responsible event management. This year it was named a Great Place to Work, won Campaign’s Experience Awards 2025 for best event team, and was nominated for seven categories in The Drum Festival Awards.

Pictured from left: Verve’s Michael Pring, Ronan Traynor and Barry Muldowney