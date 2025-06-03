Verve rebrands Showrunner as Bitemark

Verve, one of Ireland’s foremost event and activation agencies, is stepping back into the advertising space with the roll out of Bitemark, a new client service designed to “leave an impression”. Verve, which was founded by Ronan Traynor, previously created ad campaigns through its Verve/Showrunner offshoot.

Bitemark is now run by Jane Gray and Robbie Field. Showrunner was launched by Verve in 2020 as an “entertainment and culture hub”, creating work for the likes of Aer Lingus, Gala, Lyons Tea and Tayto. The hub was initially headed up by Sam Moorehead and Mikey Fleming. The creative duo are now at Connelly Partners.

Impact

“We’re not here to play it safe,” Gray said. “The landscape has changed. Clients are tired of safe and predictable – they’re ready for sharp, fearless creativity that makes an immediate impact. Bitemark is our response to that. We’ve a small agile team with big ideas, allowing us to respond faster, smarter, and louder.”

Field’s creative experience includes work for Grey, BBDO, VaynerMedia and Lego. Verve has offices in Dublin, London and Amsterdam. The agency has won a host of major international awards in recent years for clients such as Diageo, Google, Unilever and Coca-Cola.