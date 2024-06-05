Verve secures B Corp cert

Events and branding agency Verve has been officially certified as a B Corporation. The B Corp accreditation means that Verve is now counted among businesses leading a global movement for a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable economy. Founder and chief executive Ronan Traynor said the certification underscores Verve’s commitment to meet the high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab, a non-profit organisation that rigorously assesses companies to ensure they meet comprehensive standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Verve joins a global community of over 8,000 B Corps across 160 industries and 101 countries, all of which are unified by a shared goal: to redefine success in business. The Thinkhouse agency in Dublin is also B Corp-certified.

“This certification is a milestone for Verve,” said Aideen O’Neill, Verve’s head of sustainability. “It reflects our firm belief that business can be a force for good. B Corp signals our ongoing commitment to ethical business practices, sustainability, and making a positive impact on our community and the environment. We believe business success can and should go hand-in-hand with social responsibility and environmental stewardship,” she added.

Commitment

Verve’s journey towards B Corp certification has been marked by advances in integrating sustainable practices and fostering a positive workplace culture. Initiatives include:

Environmental stewardship: Verve already holds ISO 20121 Event Sustainability and ISO 14001 Event Environmental Management Systems. Implementation of more sustainable event management has been integrated into every part of the business.

Community engagement: Active participation in community service projects and partnerships with local nonprofits.

Employee well-being: Fostering a supportive work environment with comprehensive benefits, professional development opportunities, and a focus on work-life balance.

Ethical business practices: Working alongside our partners and clients to evolve our business models so we can uphold the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and ethical conduct in all business dealings.

Verve also has offices in Amsterdam and London and is part of the US-based Opus Group.

Above: Ronan Traynor, Aideen O’Neill and Barry Muldowney, COO, Verve