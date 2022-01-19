Verve set to sponsor sustainability award

Verve is to sponsor the new sustainability category at this year’s Marketing Institute Ireland’s AIM Awards. The new category recognises marketing leadership and positive action in sustainable, responsible business, meeting consumer needs without damage to the planet. Consumers have high expectations of brands, especially when it comes to sustainability.

Shane D’Alton, sustainability manager, Verve said the award will recognise the role of implementing sustainable working systems that take responsibility for the effect we have on resources, society and the environment. As Ireland’s only agency to hold the ISO 20121 sustainability certification, this sponsorship opportunity was a natural fit for Verve.

David Field, CEO, MII, said it was great to have Verve on board as the sustainability award sponsor. Every business must now demonstrate their responsibility in Ireland achieving climate goals. The new award will recognise the companies and brands showing leadership in this space and how sustainability impacts positively on their brand and business performance.

The AIM Awards 2022 call for entry is open until 6pm on Thursday, February 10. Entrants to the sustainability award should be able to show how the entire business was harnessed, including the brands and employees, to ensure the promotion of sustainability and how the impact of their actions has driven results and benefits to the business.

https://www.aimawards.ie/awards

Pictured is RTÉ news presenter Bryan Dobson who has acted as MC at the AIMs