Verve wins five Shark awards for Tayto

Verve and its Showrunner creative production house won four category awards and five gongs overall for Tayto at the Sharks show in Kinsale. The awards were for the Mr Tayto’s Bucket List PR and social campaign which ran earlier this year as the brand home in on TikTok users. The agency team was headed up by Sam Moorhead, Mikey Fleming and Jane Gray.

Content was produced with Kinsale’s Lost Studios, a film production company launched in 2020 by Cian Hamilton and Nic Cargin. The awards categories were PR/tactical news story (Ambient/PR); best use of social media (digital); best use of social media for influencer content (digital); food, confectionery and snacks (digital) and best campaign (integrated).