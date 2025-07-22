Very shows faith in Traitors TV series

Online retailer Very Ireland will sponsor the Irish version of The Traitors reality TV series when it is shown on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player later this year. While no fee was disclosed, the Very deal includes 240 credited stings airing across all episodes, as well as other content yet to be announced. The deal was brokered by Core Sponsorship.
The deal also covers broadcasts on the RTÉ Player, all available catch-up episodes, and sponsor logos on promos across TV, audio and social media. The package also includes 2 x 10” credited stings top and tail around the show’s segments on the official radio partner of the series which is due to be confirmed later in the summer.
Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will host the series, guiding viewers through the game, keeping an eye on proceedings as contestants fight to stay in the game and win up to €50,000. The series was filmed at Slane Castle, Co Meath and will feature contestants from across Ireland following a casting call for applications last year.
Traitors Ireland is produced by Kite Entertainment for RTÉ.
Murder
The psychological show sees a group of strangers arrive at a castle to play a game of deception, betrayal and trust. Hidden among them are the traitors, who try to secretly murder a player each night, without getting caught. It’s up to the faithfuls, to try to detect who the traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.
The Traitors as a TV concept was created and developed De Verraders in The Netherlands. Marc Pos and IDTV creative director Jasper Hoogendoorn worked in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. Since its launch on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has become an international success with over 30 versions worldwide and numerous returning seasons.
The BBC1 version drew an audience of eight million viewers for its season two finale.
Pictured at a photocall are Siobhán McSweeney (second from left), host of The Traitors with Very Ireland’s Niamh Donnelly, Catherine O’Toole and Karen Fitzpatrick