Very supports breast cancer push

Online retailer Very is working with pop-artist and fashion designer Audrey Hamilton in a campaign to support Breast Cancer Ireland and the upcoming Very Pink Run in the lead up to Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. The initiative is part of a six-figure, three-year brand partnership between the two parties. The art installation showcases Hamilton’s original artwork entitled Femme to be displayed at eight city sites.
The piece, first created by Hamilton in 2020, was sold in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland after a close friend had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The installation includes activation through a combination of 18-foot high vinyl banners, screens and light projection at eight sites across Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork – in which this year’s Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run will take place between September 30 and October 8.
The addition of light projections adds a night-time element to the display. Each piece will also carry either a QR code or a URL, leading people directly to the registration page for the upcoming run, helping to drive interest and registrations for the event. The now global event has seen 78,000 participants from over 40 countries take part to date, raising over €6 million for breast cancer research into new treatments and therapies.
One in nine women in Ireland are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
The art initiative forms part of a wider Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run awareness and fundraising campaign across out of home (OOH), radio, TV, digital and PR. The confirmed locations for the installation are Camden Row in Dublin and Parade Plaza, Butler House and McDonagh’s in Kilkenny. The light projections will appear at Merchant’s Quay, Grand Parade, Oliver Plunkett Street, Patrick Street in Cork city.
Registrations for the Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run are open at www.verypinkrun.ie