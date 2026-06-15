VHI extends Women’s Mini Marathon run

Health insurer VHI is to continue with its title sponsorship of the Women’s Mini Marathon for a further five years for an undisclosed sum. The partnership began in 2014, and since then hundreds of thousands of women have taken part in the event, raising millions for charities nationwide. 30,000 women took to the streets of Dublin on May 31 for this year’s event.

Also on the sports sponsorship front, the RDS has announced Gallagher, insurance broker and risk management firm, as the new title partner of the Dublin Horse Show. Details on the value of the three-year deal were not disclosed. Founded in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher operates in 130 markets and has 12 locations in Ireland with over 300,000 Irish customers.

This year’s Dublin Horse Show runs from August 5-8 at the RDS.