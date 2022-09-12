VHI Healthcare appoints Droga5

Accenture Song’s Droga5 Dublin has won the creative account for health insurer VHI following a review which culminated in a three-way pitch between BBDO Dublin, Droga5 and the incumbent, Publicis Dublin. Publicis had handled the business for many years during which time it rolled out numerous campaigns marked by the use of distinctive animation.

The campaigns were devised by Carol Lambert’s teams with animation by Piranha Bar.

Publicis and media agency PHD were rewarded for their work by the Institute of Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) by winning an Adfx award for advertising effectiveness some years ago. The pitch process was handled by Lisa Comerford at Agency Assessments Ireland. Five agencies were first involved with credentials, before it was narrowed down to three.

Presentations were made to the VHI marketing team headed up by Adam Bacon.