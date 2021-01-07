Vicky Phelan among Late Late Show guests

On the first Late Late Show of 2021, Vicky Phelan will tell viewers about her upcoming trip to the US for an experimental new cancer treatment and why she is spending six months away from her family in her fight to stay alive. The women’s health campaigner will discuss why she hopes the treatment will give her the time she desperately needs, how the last nine months have helped her re-evaluate life and why frontline workers need support now more than ever.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Paul Reid, CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE), for an assessment of how our health system is coping under the impact of the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic and what the coming days and weeks may hold for anyone needing to access healthcare. Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer with the HSE and NPHET member, is in the studio to oversee the inoculation of six healthcare workers against Covid-19.

Dr Henry will explain how it works and when people might expect to receive their dose of the vaccine. Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, who returns to TV screens with Ireland’s Fittest Family, will discuss how the past year has changed his perspective on hurling and family and why recent events led him to take a stand against online bullying.

Donie O’Sullivan, the CNN journalist from Kerry, who reported live from Washington this week as chaos broke out with Donald Trump supporters on Capitol Hill, will also be on the show. There will be music from Lucia Evans performing alongside the Discovery Gospel Choir.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One Friday, January 8 at 9.35pm