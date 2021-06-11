Vigo and Meaghers offer free scripts

Newly-launched health insurance provider Vigo Health has partnered with Meaghers Pharmacy Group to offer free nationwide prescription delivery to its customers. The deal provides Vigo customers with access to over 30 everyday health services under one plan for just one price, on one digital platform and costing less than €10 a week on a monthly sub.

The service combines digital healthcare and cash benefits to connect customers to health professionals at required times. Vigo customers get a 10 per cent discount on OTC items they buy from the Meaghers online store. Meaghers has nine stores in Dublin. Deloitte ranked it as a best managed company and a best small workplace in its latest trust index.

Vigo Health’s CEO is Ruth Bailey, who has over 20 years experience working in health insurance with Irish Life, Aviva, GloHealth and Vivas. Vigo is an insurance intermediary, authorised in Ireland. Irish Life Health underwrite the benefits of the company’s cash plan providing digital health services directly to customers. Irish Life has a stake in Vigo.

Pictured are Ruth Bailey, Vigo Health and Oonagh O’Hagan, owner, Meaghers Pharmacy