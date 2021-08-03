Virgin announces Champions League deal

Virgin Media (VMTV) has secured multi-platform rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the new UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2021-24 seasons. The agreement sees VMTV acquire Irish rights to the first pick UEFA Champions League for each Wednesday game and the rights to show every game in the UEFA Europa League.

VMTV also retain the rights to the UEFA Europa League final and the UEFA Super Cup.

Virgin Media will also be the exclusive Irish broadcaster for every match in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League which could feature a number of League of Ireland teams each season. The sub-licensing agreement with Saran Media Group will also include archive content from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The development follows the announcement of ongoing joint contract discussions between Six Nations, VMTV and RTÉ to ensure that all three Six Nations Championships (Men’s Guinness Six Nations, Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s tournaments) remain available on free-to-air terrestrial television with an unprecedented level of coverage.

Pictured is Liverpool striker Mo Salah