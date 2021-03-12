Virgin invites sealed bids for Love Island

Virgin Media Solutions (VMS) has released the sponsorship package for this year’s Love Island TV series after it was confirmed recently that the reality show would go ahead this summer with an extended run. VMS has released a commercial package around the show, including sponsorship, and is inviting Irish advertisers to put in sealed bids by March 22.
Paula McCarthy (above), head of Virgin Media Solutions, said Love Island has grown to become one of the most talked about TV shows, delivering high audience numbers nightly both on linear TV and on Virgin Media Player (VMP), averaging 550,000 views per episode during the last summer series. As many as 12 million streams were delivered on its VMP.
“The show has a very strong profile for those hard-to-reach young audiences which makes it a unique and coveted sponsorship property providing access to scale, reach and that elusive younger demo. We look forward to concluding our auction on March 22 and diving right in with our new sponsor to deliver a successful campaign,” McCarthy added.