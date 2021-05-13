Virgin really revs up broadband service in new ads

The idea of Virgin Media’s new campaign is to hit home with the message that when it comes to broadband, the brand will never stop pushing to be better than its rivals. Created by Publicis Dublin and shot in Kiev in the Ukraine by Irish production company Antidote, the €1 million campaign runs across TV, out of home (OOH), VOD, social media and digital takeovers.

The story is set in Virgin Media’s broadband laboratory, where home devices are put through their paces. The Virgin Media techs repeatedly ask ‘what about the future?’ as they jump forward in time. As with real life, the broadband challenges get more and more advanced and require Virgin Media’s extraordinary speed and reliability to keep up.

OMD developed the media strategy for the campaign running over three-months with 60” and 40” brand TV as well as a 20” cut down that also plays out on VOD. The OOH strategy was developed in response to current Covid restrictions targeting consumers. Homepage takeovers on websites along with bespoke social content will amplify the campaign online.

Fastest

Virgin’s Fiona Mahon said that following the TV360 ‘Bring on Amazing’ launch last year, the new ‘Broadband Superiority’ campaign showcases how Virgin Media offer Ireland’s fastest broadband network, which has been independently verified by Ookla, along with 99.9 per cent reliability, to even the busiest of modern-day family homes now and in the future.

Ger Roe, Publicis Dublin, said that with an idea that’s focused on the pursuit of world-class broadband, they needed a TV director with a world-class imagination. “Viewers get to take a ride inside the mind of Nick Roney as he helps to tell a story where Virgin broadband technicians will stop at nothing to deliver supernatural levels of broadband,” Roe added.

Watch the new Virgin Media broadband TV commercials at

Vimeo 60 : https://vimeo.com/548460797/d45311ae27

Vimeo 20: https://vimeo.com/548460630/d347588c68

Virgin Media Broadband

Credits

Client

Virgin Media Ireland

Head of brand and marketing: Niamh O’Driscoll

Senior marketing communications manager: Fiona Mahon

Campaign manager: Margaret Mahony

Agency

TVC title: ‘Relentless pursuit’

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Creative team: Ronan Nulty, Ger Roe

Head of strategic planning: Chloe Hanratty

Head of production: Niamh Skelly

Business director: Jimmy Murphy

Senior account director: Sinead Dennis

Senior account manager: Michelle Fadden

Account executive: Alana Ryan

Production

Production company: Antidote

Director: Nick Roney

Producers: Andrew Freedman and Katie Lambert

Production service company: 23/32

Editor: Darren Baldwin, Final Cut

Post production: Mathematic Paris

Sound design: Gavin Little, Echolab

Voice over artist: Brian Cox

Music: Depeche Mode ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’

Music licensing: Theodore