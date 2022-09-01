Virgin Media airs new season schedule

New dramas, documentaries and sport, along with some tried and trusted reality shows make up the new Virgin Media Television (VMTV) season schedule. Included in the new line-up is The Vanishing Triangle, a co-production with the Sundance Channel in the US, and Faithless, a comedy drama series penned by and starring Baz Ashmawy, pictured.

The Vanishing Triangle is a six-part series inspired by true events that shocked Ireland in the 1990’s as a number of women in the east of the country vanished, without trace. They disappeared inexplicably and suddenly, and no substantial clues or evidence of their fate was ever found, despite large scale searches and campaigns by the Garda Síochána.

Baz Ashmawy’s Faithless follows Irish-Egyptian dad, Sam, who is faced with the job of raising his three young daughters alone. That is until his irresponsible but irresistible younger brother moves in to ‘help’… and never leaves. Adrian Dunbar’s new detective series Ridley, Clare Dunne’s Witness No. 3 and Aidan Turner in The Suspect are on the way too.

Graham Norton’s Cork-based drama Holding, starring Brenda Fricker and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), will broadcast on Wednesday, September 12 on Virgin Media One. VMTV has a new six-part property show, fronted by Liz O’Kane and Michael Fry, called How To Buy A Home. Live coverage of the Super Bowl is coming to VMTV for the first time.

A Dublin Murder chronicles the killing of Rachel O’Reilly by her husband, Joe O’Reilly, in 2004 in a two-part series. Six Bullets Fired investigates the death of George Nkencho (27), who was shot six times by armed Gardaí after a stand-off outside his home in Clonee in 2020, while The Fall of Bomber Kavanagh tells the story of Kinahan gang leader Thomas Kavanagh.

The Until Death docu-series explores the issue of domestic abuse and femicide in Ireland. Other new VMTV documentaries on the way include Inside the Hospice and Garth Brooks: Coming Home, pictured. Dylan McGrath’s Secret Service sees the celebrity chef put five people who have not had life handed to them on a plate through their culinary paces.

Poisoning

Litvinenko sees David Tenant in the title role of a new drama based on the 2006 polonium poisoning of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko. The four-part series tells the story of his fearless widow Marina, who fought tirelessly to convince the British government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the Russian state’s role in his murder.

True-life drama series The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe launches in October and stars Eddie Marsan. It tells the tale of fraudsters Anne and John Darwin, who shocked the world after faking his death to secure insurance money to pay off debts. Trigger Point on Virgin Media One sees Line of Duty‘s Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester as London bomb disposal experts.

Lucy Kennedy has a new series called Lucy Investigates from October. She will land in “the inner circle of some of the country’s most fascinating subcultures, immersing herself into lifestyles of four fascinating factions of Irish society, exploring everything from sex in the suburbs to life online”. Kennedy’s Living with Lucy celeb visits also returns for a new run.

Reality shows Gogglebox Ireland, The Restaurant with Marco Pierre White and Rachel Allen and Eating With the Enemy return. Zara King, Gavan Reilly and Richard Chambers discuss the stories making the headlines in The Group Chat. What is said to be the most streamed show in Ireland, Love Island, will be reloaded for binge watching on the Virgin Player.