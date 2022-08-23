Virgin Media rolls out Four channel

Virgin Media Television will launch a new free-to-air TV Channel, Virgin Media Four (VMF), tomorrow (Wednesday, August 24th). Available on Virgin Media channel 110 and Saorview channel 7, VMF offers both home produced and international content, including weekly NFL American Football coverage and the first TV broadcast of The Group Chat, with Zara King, Gavan Reilly and Richard Chambers take on major news stories.

The the first in a three-part documentary series, Two Sides, gets its Irish TV premiere on the new channel at 9pm tomorrow. The behind-the scenes documentary looks at the British & Irish Lions rugby tour and explores what transpired in the opposing camps in South Africa last year. Earlier this year, Virgin Media launched the new More channel.

Pictured is Bill Malone, director of content, Virgin Media Television