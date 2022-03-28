Virgin Media More coming soon

Virgin Media Television will soon launch Virgin Media More, a new channel showing the first screenings of Irish and international drama, documentaries and sport. More kicks off on Channel 100 at 9pm on Tuesday, April 12 with Holding, the screen adaptation of Graham Norton’s best-selling debut novel. The four-part series is set and filmed in Cork.

Holding stars a host of Irish actors, including Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill in the lead role of Sgt PJ Collins, Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney, Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna, Normal People’s Clinton Liberty and My Left Foot Oscar-winner Brenda Fricker. Also launching on More is Trigger Point, a tense drama starring Vicky McClure from Line of Duty.

McClure and Adrian Lester play bomb disposal operatives in London’s Metropolitan Police bomb disposal squad and counter terrorism unit confronting an imminent terrorist threat. Documentaries launching on the new channel include series two of The Guards: Inside The K, as Gardai tackle criminal gangs and those coercing youngsters into a life of crime.

Six-part Cold War thriller The Ipcress File is set in the 1960s and follows Harry Palmer, a working-class sergeant, who becomes a spy to avoid military jail after some dodgy dealings. More will show the Europa League knock-out stages and Sports Stories with Graeme Souness and Mick McCarthy talking to Tommy Martin about their football careers.

Pictured are Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester in Trigger Point