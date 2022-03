Virgin Media Television is moving its nightly news bulletin to 7pm five nights a week across Virgin Media One as Coronation Street and Emmerdale take on new time slots. Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm, while Emmerdale is on at 7.30pm with an extra episode every Thursday at 8.30pm.

News at 7pm is fronted by Caroline Twohig, pictured.