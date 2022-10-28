Virgin to show Autumn Series

Virgin Media Television has secured free-to-air rights to broadcast the 2022 Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland kick off their campaign against the world champion South Africa on Saturday, November 5, the first game between the two sides in five years. The two sides will face one another at the Stade de France at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Next up for Andy Farrell’s side is an encounter against Fiji team a week later. Ireland’s three-Test November series concludes with a clash against Australia on November 19. Ireland will be hoping to continue their recent success over the Wallabies after a 2-0 series win down under in 2018. VMTV will show live coverage of Ireland ‘A’ v an All Blacks XV on November 4.

November 4 Ireland ‘A’ v All Blacks XV 7pm – 10pm

November 5 Ireland v South Africa 4.30pm – 8pm

November 12 Ireland v Fiji 12pm – 3.30pm

November 19 Ireland v Australia 7pm – 10.30pm

Pictured is Ireland captain Johnny Sexton