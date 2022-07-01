Virgin to show JP McManus Pro-Am

Virgin Media Television has secured Irish free-to-air rights to broadcast the JP McManus Pro-Am from Adare Manor on Virgin Media Two next week. Coverage starts at 2pm on Monday and Tuesday. Some of the biggest names in golf will converge in the County Limerick resort delivering eleven hours of live golf across the two days, along with coverage on Ireland AM.

Golfing fan Tommy Bowe will act as host and the morning show’s weather man, Deric Ó hArtgáin. The current holders of the four major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa – will be joined by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry, pictured.

Former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley are also due to take part, along with celebrities Harry Redknapp, Kenny Dalglish, Bill Murray, Mark Wahlberg and Niall Horan. The tournament has helped raise over €140 million for charities in the Mid-West region since 1990. All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.