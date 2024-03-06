Visa signs up champion swimmer Róisín Ní Riain

Visa has signed up 18-year-old Paralympic swimmer Róisín Ní Riain for Team Visa ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The announcement follows Ní Riain’s return from Australia where she won five gold medals at the Citi Para Swimming World Series in Melbourne, allowing Ireland to achieve second place on the overall medals table. The Team Visa programme provides financial and other supports to athletes.
The swimmer lives and trains in Limerick. She competes in the S13 category for athletes with a visual impairment and is a leading contender for a spot in Ireland’s Paralympic swim team for Paris 2024 in August. She is the current World Para champion in the 100m backstroke, and she holds the world record in the women’s 200m backstroke, which she set in 2023. She joins 117 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from over 60 countries.