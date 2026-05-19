Vistar’s DOOH study shows motion uplift

Research by Vistar Media into the impact of motion and 3D creative formats in digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns shows that while high-quality digital screens and locations do the heavy lifting, it was found that motion boosts performance, with an average 33 per cent uplift in ad recall and a 50 per cent increase in brand awareness compared to static posters.

Vistar’s ‘Science in Motion’ report indicates that 3D assets scored higher than any other format, creating a sense of depth and physical presence. It scores for building top-of-mind awareness (TOMA), delivering a 10 per cent uplift compared to a control group. It proved 67 per cent more effective than when there was no form of motion used.

Reach

Static creatives are not ‘lesser’ ads; they deliver a 38 per cent uplift in aided ad recall, proving the DOOH medium’s power in reach and recognition. Use of animation is often less important than the presence of motion. Nonetheless, subtle animations, such as a spinning logo, can be as effective at anchoring a brand as complex video productions.

Energy

While the 18-34 demographic has the highest energy for motion, 3D creative is popular with older audiences. For the 50-65 age group, 3D was identified as by far the most effective format for brand awareness. New York-headquartered Vistar conducted the research between November and January in association with Omnicom Media and JCDecaux.

The report is available here