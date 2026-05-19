Vistar’s DOOH study shows motion uplift

Research by Vistar Media into the impact of motion and 3D creative formats in digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns shows that while high-quality digital screens and locations do the heavy lifting, it was found that motion boosts performance, with an average 33 per cent uplift in ad recall and a 50 per cent increase in brand awareness compared to static posters.
Vistar’s ‘Science in Motion’ report indicates that 3D assets scored higher than any other format, creating a sense of depth and physical presence. It scores for building top-of-mind awareness (TOMA), delivering a 10 per cent uplift compared to a control group. It proved 67 per cent more effective than when there was no form of motion used.
Reach
The report is available here