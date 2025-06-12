VMTV rolls out AD football coverage

Virgin Media Television will launch audio descriptive (AD) commentary for live League of Ireland games for the first time this Friday. The roll out gets underway for the League of Ireland Dublin derby between reigning champions Shelbourne and current league leaders Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park from 7.30pm this Friday on Virgin Media Two.
The AD commentary is in partnership with Diageo’s Rockshore 0.0 and will be available for all live games on Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media Play for the remainder of the 2025 season, as well as the entire 2026 season – 52 matches in all. AD commentary can be accessed via the accessibility settings on the viewers’ platform.
Pictured above: Virgin Media football presenter Tommy Martin