Vodafone ads home in on Covid-19 abuse

Vodafone Ireland Foundation, in partnership with Women’s Aid, have launched a press ad, created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, portraying the level of silence endured by victims of domestic abuse, in particular behind the mask of Covid-19. One in four women in Ireland who have been in a relationship have been abused by a current or former partner.

During lockdown, Women’s Aid saw a 43 per cent increase in calls from abused women.

The ad focuses on a face mask morphed with a hand to portray that domestic abuse victims have been silenced more than ever. The visual highlights how lockdowns, isolation and social distancing have created environments for domestic abuse to thrive and have hidden victims even more as they are compelled to wear face masks in line with public guidance.

Vodafone’s Liz Roche said the domestic abuse figures are stark. “We’re mindful of the impact that long periods of lockdown will have had on victims and with the situation ongoing, it will be difficult for many of them in 2021. We hope this campaign can shine a light on this ever-present pandemic and provide much needed support to victims,” Roche added.

