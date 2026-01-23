Vodafone again calls on OOH for impact

For the second year running, Vodafone achieved impact as the biggest spending brand on out of home (OOH) media, the annual OOH tracking study by PML shows. Activations included multi-format and environment campaigns for mobile and broadband, promotion of ‘A Stranger’s Tale’ audiobook and support for the Ireland rugby team.

Diageo and Unilever held position as the top two advertisers. Diageo used OOH across roadside, retail and leisure environments in support of its beers and spirts portfolio including Guinness, Rockshore and Smirnoff. In the top 10, the biggest increases in spend came from Tesco, up 45 per cent; PepsiCo up 44 per cent and Heineken Ireland, up 32 per cent.

Retail remained the most prominent category, contributing nearly 14 per cent of total OOH display value across the year. Leading supermarket chains were responsible for over half of the sector’s activity. Major growth categories include confectionery and snacking, up 24 per cent; beers and ciders, up 15 per cent and telcos, up 15 points.

Dining also showed a bigger appetite for OOH, up by 22 per cent. Watch 2025 showed that 60 per cent of display activity occurred in the roadside environments, 20 per cent in retail, and 19 per cent in travel hubs. Digital screen advertising now accounts for 42 per cent of all OOH activity, increasingly working alongside traditional formats.