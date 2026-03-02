Vodafone announces Pitchside winners

Vodafone has announced Thomp2 Socks and House of Hofu as the winners of the Six Nations ‘See Your Business Pitchside’ competition. Worth over €25,000 in advertising value, it will provide both family-founded SMEs, with exposure for their brands pitchside on digital screens at the Aviva Stadium during Ireland’s final two Six Nations matches.
House of Hofu, founded by fashion designer, personal stylist and mother of two Ann-Marie Woods, is a sustainable brand based in Greystones, County Wicklow. From clothing and bags to alcohol free perfume oils for men and women, each product is made from scratch using eco-friendly materials and ethical production methods.
Thomp2 Socks is a family-owned business founded by entrepreneur Thomas Barry. It started with a simple idea: to make great socks and use the brand to support people with Down Syndrome. The company has pledged five per cent of its profits to support vital Down Syndrome services and charities, including St John of God.
Showcased
Each winner will see their business showcased to over 50,000 fans at Lansdowne Road to a global audience on RTÉ and TNT Sports for Ireland’s home matches in the Guinness Six Nations tournament against Wales and Scotland respectively. They will also receive VIP match tickets and an invitation to the team’s Captain’s Run event.
Previous ‘See Your Business Pitchside’ winners include Urban Aran, a Waterford-based company focused on sustainable fashion, Killadoon Milk, a family-run dairy farm in Kildare that sells milk through vending machines, and Jando, an independent, Dublin-based printmaking studio known for its Dublin landmark prints.