Vodafone backs WRWC on RTÉ Television

Vodafone Ireland has extended its ties with Irish rugby by signing up as the title sponsor of RTÉ’s coverage of this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) for an undisclosed sum. The tournament starts this Friday and runs until to September 27. It will be the biggest tournament to date, with an expanded 16 teams playing in various stadia across England.
The deal was brokered by Vodafone’s media buying agency Dentsu. There will be live match coverage on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player, as well as studio analysis and commentary from RTÉ’s broadcast team. TV credits for Vodafone will appear across all live and catch-up transmissions, and the brand’s logo will feature on all promotional trailers.
Commitment
Gerry Nixon, head of sponsorship and insights, Vodafone Ireland, said the sponsorship underscores its wider commitment to supporting women’s sport. “As the proud main sponsor of the IRFU since 2016, we’re calling on fans to ‘Join the Green Wave’ and to support our team for what promises to be an exciting few weeks of great rugby,” Nixon added.