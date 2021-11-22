Vodafone embraces love tale for Christmas ad

Vodafone Ireland hired creative agency Grey London to get the message across to Irish consumers that through the power of the brand’s mobile and broadband networks, local communities and families can believe in stronger connections this Christmas. The ad tells a love story that reflects a new rural Ireland and a journey of transformation for the future.

In the ad, a young farmer pines for his neighbour, a young woman who has moved away and only comes back to her hometown at Christmas, showcasing an emotionally resonant reality of modern Ireland. Played out across several years, the film highlights the pair’s growing closeness, the sadness of their New Year goodbyes, and the trials of being apart.

The woman finally decides to return home to open a business. Louise Kiely of Normal People fame cast two local lead characters, a local farmer advised on scenes, the custom dog whistle was made by Lismore Goldsmith and Craft in Co Waterford and members of Dingle’s Goat Street Wren Boy Society created custom costumes and featured in the Wren Boys’ scene.

The TV ad can be viewed here