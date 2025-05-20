Vodafone get to the heart of people’s stories

Telco Vodafone Ireland has launched A Stranger’s Tale, a new audio series which encourages personal connections in an increasingly digital world and shared through the art of storytelling. Vodafone is trying to get people to look up from their screens and engage with others around them in their everyday lives.

Everyone has a story to tell, says storyteller, Lochlainn ‘Locky’ McKenna. The new audio series, devised by Grey London, was written by McKenna, a native of Cork, produced by Assembly and narrated by Irish actor, Killian Scott. The stories are told from a moment of connection on public transport, beyond the four walls of a studio.

Sharing stories that would otherwise be left untold, McKenna (above) tries to get to the heart of locals and the communities they inhabit. From full buses to bustling trams and trains, modern day commuters often find themselves absorbed in their phones, and totally disconnected from what’s going on around them.

McKenna tells stories about people’s relationships, families, heartbreak, survival, courage and love. From a woman on the Dart whose daughter was an Olympic athlete and an artist who painted animals in obscure locations, to a Munster rugby supporter and a fisherman who invited him out on his boat.

The audio series comprises six episodes and is available on Spotify.