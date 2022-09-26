Vodafone gets BrandShout call

Mobile phone brand Vodafone tops the latest BrandShout ad recall survey for September, moving up from second place in August. German discounter Lid was in second place. Sharing third place in the latest survey were McDonald’s and Sky, moving up from seventh and ninth place respectively. Aldi was fifth while Guinness dropped two places to sixth.

BrandShout, conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie, is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight. In the latest poll, Bank of Ireland moved up four places and was immediately followed by Three (16) and Tesco (8). Nike moved up from 16th to 10th place, with Dunnes Stores and new entrant Virgin Media sharing 11th place.

The August BrandShout poll topper, The National Lottery, dropped to 13th place with Coca-Cola/Diet Coke and new entrant Just Eat sharing 14th place. Next up was new entrant 123.ie, with Amazon (13), Harvey Norman, Samsung and SuperValu (9) sharing 17th place.