Vodafone offer SMEs exposure pitchside

Vodafone is canvassing for entries to this year’s Six Nations ‘See Your Business Pitchside’ competition. Irish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are reminded to enter this year’s contest before the February 13 deadline and be in with a chance to win off-field and big screen exposure as part of the Six Nations games.
Worth over €25,000, in 2025 alone, over 6,000 SMEs entered the contest as they sought to grow their international presence and attract new customers. The companies were from across a range of industries, from construction, engineering, retail, hospitality, agriculture and more, reflecting the diversity of successful SMEs across Ireland.
Power
The two winning SMEs will see their brand displayed to over 50,000 fans in the Aviva Stadium and millions more worldwide during two of the IRFU’s home fixtures against Wales and Scotland. The initiative aims to power expansion through media exposure, helping SMEs attract new customers and enable growth opportunities.
CSO figures indicate there are 389,000 enterprises and around 272,000 active SMEs in Ireland.
Previous winners:
- Urban Aran, a Waterford-based company producing knitwear and sustainable fashion
- Killadoon Milk, a family-run dairy farm in Kildare that sells milk through vending machines
- Jando, an independent studio best known for its Dublin landmark prints