Vodafone offers SMEs pitch side ads

Vodafone Ireland has announced the return of its ‘See Your Business Pitchside’ competition (previously Bring Your Business to the Big Screen), to give small and medium enterprises the chance to see their brand in lights at the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s upcoming Autumn Nations series fixtures against Australia and South Africa.

Designed to help give a leg up to Irish SMEs, the competition offers two winning companies over €25,000 worth of media exposure each, with the chance to advertise their business at the Aviva Stadium. Previous winners of the competition include Jando, Lotts & Co, The Farmhouse, SOS Cookies, and Hazel Mountain Chocolate.

Visibility

With over 50,000 fans attending events, and broadcasts reaching both local and international audiences on channels like RTÉ and TNT Sports, the prize offers small businesses a major leap in global visibility. The competition is open to Vodafone Business customers operating in the small to medium-sized enterprise sector.

As well the pitch side and digital screen ads at one of the home matches, the winners will also receive two VIP tickets to attend the match, and an exclusive invitation to the team’s Captain’s Run event ahead of match day. Entries are open until September 19 2025. Winners will be announced in the week commencing September 22.